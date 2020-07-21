The Rendezvous closes to dine-in customers, still open for curbside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Memphis’ most iconic barbecue spots has closed its doors to dine-in customers, again.

The Rendezvous made the announcement Monday on the restaurant’s Facebook page, saying the change in heart comes just a few days after staff decided to keep the dining room open amid the pandemic. Indoor dining had reopened with limited service, after a citywide lockdown in March.

“Nothing has really changed, except that operating in this environment is hard, stressful and scary. This isn’t political or any sort of statement – it’s just us being tired and nervous for our staff, for our customers and for our community,” read a post from the restaurant.

The Rendezvous, which opened in downtown Memphis in 1948 and is famous for its ribs, is still doing curbside take-out, delivery, shipping and catering.

“Thank you to all who have supported us so far, and we hope that continues,” the restaurant’s post said.