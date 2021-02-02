The most dangerous U.S. national parks

(NEXSTAR) – The most dangerous national parks in the U.S. are two of the most popular — the Grand Canyon in Arizona and California’s Yosemite.

That’s according to data released by Outforia, a guide for outdoor travel, which requested the U.S. National Park Service data for the years between 2010 and 2020.

The most common cause of death in the Grand Canyon is a medical emergency or natural death, with falls coming close behind. Over the past decade, 27 people have fallen at the park.

As recently as July, a woman fell 100 feet to her death while taking photos with her family at the Grand Canyon.

Falls were the most common death at Yosemite, with 45 people dying between 2010 and 2020. Drowning was also a problem, as 17 people died from it in the same period.

In January, a 41-year-old hiker was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Yosemite after she went missing almost ten days prior. The death continues to be investigated.

The most common cause of death across the parks was falling (245 deaths) followed by a medical emergency or natural death (192) and, lastly, undetermined causes (166).

You can see the most dangerous parks below.