Finalist #1

Dr. Christina Rosenthal

Finalist’s Hometown

Memphis
She’s using her personal experiences to build a pipeline of African-American students as young as 2 years old into the medical profession. Read More…

Finalist #2

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community.Read More…

Finalist #3

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More…

Finalist #4

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner standout in her community. Read More…