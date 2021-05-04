The Memphian Hotel opens its doors in Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a new beginning for Overton Square.

The Memphian, a new hotel in the heart of Midtown, opened its doors to its first guest Tuesday.

“Overton Square has been missing the component of lodging for over a decade, so we’ve been really excited to offer the community,” said Bobbie Peppers, of The Memphian.

It’s what The Memphian hotel located on Cooper Street was designed to do. The 106-room, intimate boutique-style hotel was created to capture the spirit of Overton Square.

“Our design is very much designed around our neighborhood and what we call hyperlocal, so we’re a huge supporter of what we call our partners on the square and utilizing their products in the hotel as well,” said Peppers.

It’s also another space to host weddings, events and work with the nearby theaters, which is a big plus for people checking out the hotel on Tuesday.

“Very exciting. I’m more excited because of the idea of where they’re placing it in this area because there’s so much more to do,” said Tonette Rogers, of Memphis.

Rogers say she believes it will also be an opportunity to put Midtown in the spotlight for a change.

“There’s a lot of nice places to eat here too and a lot of people don’t know because they’re always downtown,” Rogers said.

The hotel also has its own restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The rooftop bar is scheduled to open to the public next month in June. The Memphian Hotel brought 35 new jobs with it as well.

They plan to add to that staff in the future.