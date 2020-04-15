‘The Mandalorian’ documentary series coming to Disney+

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Disney+ is premiering “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” a docuseries about “The Mandalorian.”

Executive Producer Jon Favreau will take viewers behind the scenes of the show in the eight-episode series.

The cast and crew will be featured, and each chapter will explore a different facet of “The Madalorian” through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

“‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how ‘The Mandalorian’ came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” Favreau said in a statement.