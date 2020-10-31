The Latest: Britain imposes month long lockdown to curb virus

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 where he announced new restrictions to help combat a coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England will start a monthlong lockdown next week.

Johnson says the new measures will begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2. Non-essential shops must close and people can only leave home for a short list of reasons.

Unlike the U.K.’s first lockdown, schools, universities and manufacturing businesses will stay open.

The U.K. reported more than 21,900 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to more than 1 million. Britain has reported 46,665 deaths, the fifth-highest death toll in the world.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Britain to start monthlong lockdown next week; surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

— Italy adds record 31,758 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

— Germany’s Merkel pledging financial help for companies hit by partial shutdown

— Two top Turkish officials who work closely with Turkey’s president say they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Italian nurse sees the nightmare return of the coronavirus. The 54-year-old nurse saw the virus in the unmasked faces of fellow vacationers this summer and her worry grew.

— Federal health officials have new rules that will enable large cruise ships to eventually start sailing again in U.S. waters.