The government’s small business loan money is gone. Now what?

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has sent Congress an emergency $46 billion spending request for coronavirus-related funding this year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The money is gone.

On Thursday morning, the $349 billion emergency small business lending program officially tapped out. The Small Business Association officially ran out of money for the Paycheck Protection Program, according to a message for lenders posted on the administration’s website.

Negotiations on Capitol Hill have yet to generate a path forward to replenish the money, all as the US economy continues to stagger under the pressure of near-nationwide closures.

Bottom line: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democrats will reconvene Thursday to try and reach agreement on a package that will immediately increase funding for the program. But they aren’t there yet and this is no longer a theoretical exercise. The program had, and continues to have, glitches and difficulties. But it also rolled through $349 billion in less than two weeks. That’s how urgent it is for small business owners.

The Senate meets for a pro forma session at 3 p.m. ET. A deal needs to be reached before then for the money to have any opportunity to be replenished this week. Democrats and the Treasury Department are expected to continue negotiations behind closed doors

The numbers

As of 6:30 a.m. ET, $338 billion in loans have been approved, per an official with the Small Business Administration. By the 10 a.m. ET hour, the agency had posted a message on its website.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding,” the notice read. “Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”

What it means: The Small Business Administration sent a notice to banks Wednesday night making clear the allocated funds for the program were on the verge of being exhausted, according to a copy sent to CNN.

“Once the authorization limit is reached, SBA will not be able to accept any new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program,” the update to lenders states. Also of note: “SBA is unable to maintain a queue for PPP applications.”

This is a first-come-first-serve program. Once the funding runs out, the queue of applications can no longer be maintained. That has repercussions for when Congress does actually reload the funds.

The standoff

There is still a legislative standoff between Republicans and Democrats on how to move forward. While early conversations included some talk about increasing money for the Small Business Administration loan program and for hospitals at the same time, there are some real complications with making this package any bigger than SBA loans.

As one aide said, “when you are operating with no margin of error, you have to get everyone’s support. It’s that simple.”

Negotiating more money for hospitals opens up a can of worms about how that money is going to be spent. Which states are going to get it? And how do you prioritize them? New York has been at the epicenter coronavirus, but hospitals all over the country have moved to stop elective surgeries, a major source of their revenue streams. That is as true for a rural hospital in South Dakota or Montana as it is for a hospital in New York. And rural hospitals are already operating on thinner profit margins.

Aides involved in the talks don’t expect an agreement on Thursday, given those factors. But everyone involved is cognizant of the urgency — and potential political backlash for letting the program lapse. That may drive things.

A looming concern

Deadlines are exceedingly important on Capitol Hill. They drive negotiations, help secure agreement and force compromise. There’s a concern that if a deal isn’t reached today, not only will the program go without replenished funds through the weekend, but possibly on through the rest of the month. That’s a pessimistic view of things, but it’s a concern several people involved with the program have raised to CNN in the last 24 hours.