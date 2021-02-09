The Four Way, a 75-year old black-owned Memphis restaurant, gets some national attention with Google ad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A family-owned black restaurant with a long history in Memphis got some national exposure Sunday.

A commercial about The Four Way Restaurant aired during CBS’s “Face the Nation,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” and on CNN.

The small eatery on Mississippi Boulevard in South Memphis opened its doors in Memphis in 1946, and over the years has served up soul food to greats like Martin Luther King Jr., BB King, and Aretha Franklin.

The 90-second commercial, which has also been posted on Youtube, boasts The Four Way’s legacy in Memphis and its important role during the civil rights movement.

The video has already been viewed nearly one million times.

“The Search Black-owned: The Four Way” ad was created by Google to commemorate black history month.

The owner of The Four Way, Patrice Thompson said Google gave her a call after doing some research about their soul food restaurant.

According to Google, in the past year, more people in the U.S. have searched for black-owned business than every before.

Due to COVID-19, The Four Way has special hours.

For more information on takeaway orders and Family dining click right here.