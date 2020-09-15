The Blues Foundation in Memphis names new president, CEO

NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Blues Legend B.B. King performs his 10,000th concert at B.B. KIng Blues Club & Grill in Times Square on April 18, 2006 in New York City. King is a nine time Grammy Award winning musician who started his career in 1947. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Blues Foundation has named a new leader.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based organization said Monday that Patricia Wilson Aden has been selected as its new president and CEO. She will begin leading the foundation on Oct. 1.

Aden has served as president and CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia and executive director of the Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

She succeeds Barbara Newman, who helped develop a fund to provide financial support for musicians who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues Foundation hosts the Blues Hall of Fame, the Blues Music Awards and the International Blues Challenge all in Memphis.