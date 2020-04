Social distancing due to coronavirus has left a lot of us stuck inside without many cool things to do, like go to concerts.

But Memphis soul legends and STAX records band The Bar-Kays are here to change that scene, with a concert they recorded for WREG.

Sit back for a while and enjoy. Ladies and gentlemen, the band that’s been bringing you rhythm and blues hits since “Soulfinger,” The Bar-Kays!