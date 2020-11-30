‘That little girl was my light’: Grandmother remembers 8-year-old girl murdered inside Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for the man accused of shooting and killing eight-year-old Jordyn Washington inside the home she shared with her grandmother Sammie Washington.

With a deep sigh and tears in her eyes, Washington explained what happened that day. She said Jordyn walked to the kitchen to grab a snack before preparing to head out the door.

The two never made it out together.

“She was holding her tray what she eats off of. I’m at the stove and pow!” Washington said. “I didn’t know what it was and I said, ‘Jordyn, what was that? What was that?’ and then I turned and she’s on the floor and I was like, ‘Get up baby,’ and I saw that she couldn’t, and I tried to get her up off the floor.”

The man accused of firing the fatal shot was identified by police as Cedric Conley. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Little Jordyn wasn’t his intended target, authorities said.

“They took something so very precious from me,” Washington said. “That little girl was my light. A lot of my friends say, ‘Sammie, she keeps you going,’ and I say ‘Yes, she does.'”

Jordyn, who was a student at Granville T. Woods Academy in Raleigh, loved to dance and wanted to be an actress. She even had here own YouTube channel.

“She told me, ‘I was going to be famous grandma. I got over 400 likes,'” Washington said.

Those videos and her memory has been what Washington has used to get through the difficult times.

She had a message for anyone who may be responsible for her pain:

“There are no words that I could even say to them but stop the violence. Put the guns down. We’re killing each other,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.