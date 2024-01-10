FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas man is suing Walmart in federal court seeking $100 million in damages or free unlimited shopping at any of its stores for life.

Roderick Jackson, of Waskom, Tex., filed two handwritten complaints saying he was suing Walmart for an incident that took place at a store in Omaha, Nebraska in March 2021.

Jackson sent the complaints to the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Both complaints were filed on Jan. 8 pro se, without an attorney.

One complaint was over a “false pretense of shoplifting” and the other says he “suffered civil rights violations based on race/color.”

A civil cover sheet for one of the complaints says that “other civil rights” was the nature of the suit but does not give further details.

In addition to money, Jackson is asking for Walmart to pay all court fees associated with the lawsuit.

Court records show that Walmart has not been served with the lawsuit.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Walmart for comment and they said, “We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are aware of Mr. Jackson’s complaint and intend to defend the company against the allegations once we have been served.”