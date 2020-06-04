Texas family pleads for information on son who went missing from Mississippi treatment center

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — A family is holding out hope their 14-year-old son will be found safe after he walked away from a facility in Alcorn County.

Nathan Covarrubias suffers from autism and bipolar disorder and was last seen almost a week ago.

“I’m exhausted. I’m emotionally drained,” mother Carrie Covarrubias said.

Carrie, surrounded by family and friends, isn’t giving up on finding her son Nathan.

“He’s a wonderful child of God,” she said. “He’s always had a pure heart. He’s very loving, very sweet.”

Nathan was last seen Friday morning on security camera video walking away from Summits View Ranch for Boys in Alcorn County.

Nathan is from Fort Worth, Texas, and has been staying at Summits View for about two and half months.

Nathan’s mother said her son had wondered away from home before but always returned within an hour or so.

“We want what’s best for Nathan and so that means exploring every avenue, and Summits View was highly recommended by sources we had consulted,” Carrie said.

Nathan’s disappearance touched off two intensive searches within a two and half mile radius of the sprawling complex, described as a “residential treatment center for at-risk teens.”

The program director for the facility issued a statement, saying in part, “We are praying every day that Nathan is found safe and sound and returned to his family.”

As the hours pass, family and friends hope for good news, and Nathan’s mother makes an emotional plea.

“Nathan, if you happen to see this, please call me,” Carrie said. “We want to take you home. We all want to give you a big hug. We love you.”

If you have seen Nathan Covarrubias or know where he is, you’re asked to contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department.