Testing site doubles as mobile food pantry in south Memphis

A woman’s blood is collected for testing of coronavirus antibodies at a drive through testing site in Hempstead, N.Y., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The test, being administered by Somos Community Care, takes approximately 15 minutes and tests for the presence of antibodies in a person’s blood, signifying that they may have some immunity to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new pop-up testing site in south Memphis is making it possible for people to find out whether they have COVID-19 and get some food from a mobile food pantry.

More than 200 people were expected to head to the site on Alice Avenue on Saturday.

“I want everyone in 38106 to know this is a full functioning drive-through testing site,” CEO of CMI Healthcare Services Florence Hervery said. “If you don’t have a vehicle, you can walk up to the side as well.”

Hervery says there is need in the area for testing and people cannot travel to get the proper accommodations.

“…We identified this neighborhood as one that’s very low on testability,” Hervery said.

Hervery says people need to know if they do not have it and she needs to know that they won’t expose other people to the virus.

The site is also doubling as a mobile food pantry.

“People can get what they need and they feel like we care about them,” Hervery said.