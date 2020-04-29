Tennessee’s legislative staffers being called back to work May 4

The Tennessee State Capitol Building in downtown Nashville is seen in this photo.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s legislative staffers are being called back to work in Nashville after spending nearly six weeks working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staffers are being asked to return to Cordell Hull, the state’s legislative office building, starting May 4.

The Republican-dominant Legislature is scheduled to return June 1 after abruptly recessing in March because of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers passed a drastically reduced spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year in anticipation of potential shortfalls, but they may need to tweak it further.