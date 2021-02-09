Tennessee working to speed up vaccinations of people age 70+

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An urgent plea.

The Tennessee Department of Health says we must vaccinate more people age 70 and older who have the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19. Officials say the state won’t move into the next phase of vaccinations until that happens.

“Just calling on all Tennesseans to help our seniors and let’s get this population done so we can mitigate the risk,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Tennessee Health Commissioner, said.

According to the Tennessee of Department of Health 30% of people age 70 and over have been vaccinated. But with a much higher risk of hospitalization or death, state health leaders are working with senior centers and other agencies to increase that number.

“Please either offer to help them with scheduling or transportation or maybe just give them information about vaccines that they are unable to get,” Piercey said.

The state says more people in this category have to be vaccinated before we can look at the next group which would include teachers.

Nashville announced plans to vaccinate teachers even though the state doesn’t recommend that. Shelby County says it will follow state guidelines for vaccinations.

“Davidson county made an independent decision to move forward with teachers even though they may not be ready to move into that particular category,” Dr. Alisa Haushalter, the Shelby County Health Department Director, said.

The health commissioner says the state expects more doses soon.

If that happens could we could move into the next phase of vaccinations by the end of the month which includes teachers.