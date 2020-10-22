Tennessee warns of credit card skimmers at gas pumps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning drivers to look out for credit card skimmers at gas pumps.

The department says inspectors have found five of the devices at fuel pumps around the state in the past six weeks.

The skimmers can read and store data from the magnetic strip on a credit or debit card, even where chip readers are in use. The department advises consumers to look out for card readers that look different from the ones around them or that are not securely affixed to the pump.

Suspicious card readers should be reported to the gas station manager or the Agriculture Department.