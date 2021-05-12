Tennessee waiting to administer vaccine to young teens

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s health agency says the state will wait for a recommendation from a federal vaccine advisory committee before administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12 – to 15-year-olds.

Earlier this week, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-old kids. The federal advisory panel is expected to meet Wednesday, meaning shots could be given to many of the nation’s adolescents on Thursday.

To date, more than 5 million vaccines have been distributed to the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 36.1% of Tennessee population has received at least one dose. Roughly 28% of the population has been fully vaccinated.