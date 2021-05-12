Tennessee waiting to administer vaccine to young teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s health agency says the state will wait for a recommendation from a federal vaccine advisory committee before administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12 – to 15-year-olds.
Earlier this week, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-old kids. The federal advisory panel is expected to meet Wednesday, meaning shots could be given to many of the nation’s adolescents on Thursday.
To date, more than 5 million vaccines have been distributed to the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 36.1% of Tennessee population has received at least one dose. Roughly 28% of the population has been fully vaccinated.