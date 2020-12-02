Tennessee vaccine distribution ‘changing every minute’ Gov. Lee says

FILE – In this July 1, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee was one of the first states to begin reopening in late April after Lee reluctantly issued a safer-at-home order that forced businesses to close. Since then, case numbers have continued to rise in part due to more testing, but also because of an increase in community spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Getting COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans “is changing every minute,” but vaccines are coming to the state “within weeks.” Those words Wednesday from Governor Bill Lee moments after he got off a call about vaccine distribution.

“It’s complicated. It’s changing every minute because the information that comes to us from the federal government is changing,” he said. “As the understanding of the vaccine’s manufacturer, the quantities, the dates of distribution, those are all very fluid.”

Despite those words, the governor echoed the hopeful tone of many health officials on when the COVID-19 vaccine gets here.

“We are now on the cusp of real hopeful development and within just the next couple of weeks we will have vaccines in arms and we’ll start the process of turning the tide on this,” he said.

The vaccine could initially go to frontline health care workers and first responders, but states themselves make the final decision. The vaccine timeline for the rest of the public depends on distribution and that – as the governor says – can change by the minute.

The governor said he’ll meet with Vice President Mike Pence Thursday in Memphis to highlight the state’s vaccine distribution plan.