Tennessee unemployment payouts sent to 290K people last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee distributed unemployment benefits to more than 290,000 people last week as the number of jobless workers remains high due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported Thursday that more than 21,000 people filed new unemployment claims during the week ending last Saturday.

Filings of new claims have remained relatively steady in the past four weeks, and last week’s number is way down from a high of more than 116,000 new claims filed the week ending April 4.

Tennessee reported a record high unemployment rate in April, and the rate in May was also in double digits.