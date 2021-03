DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in Dyer County and found illegal drugs.

The incident happened on Friday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver was found driving under the influence. As the trooper was searching the vehicle, he found 51 Xanax bars, five Valium tabs, three grams of meth, and methadone tabs.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said a search warrant was obtained for blood.