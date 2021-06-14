Tennessee toddler left in car seat dies from starvation, dehydration

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-month-old found inside a Portland home earlier this year died from starvation and hypertonic dehydration.

It happened in February at a residence on Butler Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene after a probation officer who was making a home visit observed an obvious medical emergency.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 15-month-old, a 3-year-old and a 32-year-old inside the home. The 15-month-old and 32-year-old were found deceased.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 3-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. In an update provided to News 2 on Monday, investigators said 15-month-old Nicholas Crowder died from starvation and hypertonic dehydration.

Authorities said Crowder was secured in a car seat without access to food, water or care.

The cause of death of the 32-year-old is unknown at this time.

