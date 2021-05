Tennessee to require fetal remains be buried or cremated

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions after he spoke to a joint session of the legislature at the start of a special session on education, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, May 5 echoed arguments in favor of a bill that would restrict what concepts on institutional racism can be taught in school, saying students should learn “the exceptionalism of our nation,” not things that “inherently divide” people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will soon become the latest state to require certain medical providers to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions under legislation recently signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Roughly 10 other Republican-majority states have enacted similar laws across the country despite objections from reproductive rights advocates, who argue such requirements are unnecessary and stigmatize a legally available procedure.

However, supporters of such laws argue that it will protect human dignity without interfering with a woman’s abortion choice.

Lee quietly signed off on the measure last week, which will be implemented starting July 1.