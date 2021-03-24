Tennessee, Mississippi to get millions in national surgical mesh settlement

In this Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Mississippi will both receive money from a $188.6 million multistate settlement over deceptive marketing claims against a maker of surgical mesh products.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office announced Tennessee will receive $4.9 million in the settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation involving 47 states and Washington, D.C. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said Mississippi will get $2.19 million.

Slatery said the complaint claims the company misrepresented the safety of the synthetic woven fabric implanted in women by failing to disclose potential for serious complications.

The settlement is pending approval.

Boston Scientific says the settlement is not an admission of misconduct or liability but feels it’s in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.