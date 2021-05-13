Tennessee to administer vaccine to young teens

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s health agency says that the state will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Earlier this week, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-old kids. A federal advisory panel that met Wednesday also signed off on the recommendation, paving the way for shots to be given to many of the nation’s adolescents.

To date, more than 5 million vaccines have been distributed to the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 36.1% of Tennessee’s population has received at least one dose. Roughly 28% of the population has been fully vaccinated.