Tennessee to administer vaccine to young teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s health agency says that the state will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.
Earlier this week, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-old kids. A federal advisory panel that met Wednesday also signed off on the recommendation, paving the way for shots to be given to many of the nation’s adolescents.
To date, more than 5 million vaccines have been distributed to the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 36.1% of Tennessee’s population has received at least one dose. Roughly 28% of the population has been fully vaccinated.