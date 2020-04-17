Tennessee task force discussing how and when to reopen businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly formed Tennessee task force will begin discussions for how and when to reopen local businesses, nearly a month after Mayor Jim Strickland issued a stay-at-home order.

Members say it’s not something that will happen overnight. As conversations about reopening begin, doctors urge caution.

“We need to be looking at healthcare benchmarks,” said Dr. Manoj Jain, a Memphis infectious disease specialist who is on the task force. “Benchmarks that tell us we’re ready to reopen, such as looking at a steady decline in the number of cases, looking at the hospital capacity, looking at the testing, and our capacity for testing and lastly our capacity to do contact tracing.”

The new task force will provide input on that from the state’s four largest metro areas. Task force members say it’s also important for people to manage expectations for life after re-opening.

“Even when we reopen, we’re still going to be social distancing, we’re still going to be wearing masks, we’re still going to be doing things to protect ourselves and protect other people,” said Alan Crone, a Memphis attorney who is a member of the task force.

Reopening will happen in phases over time as the area hits those benchmarks, keeping everyone’s wellbeing at the forefront.

The task force has its first meeting next week. The Memphis members are:

Alan Crone, Crone Law Firm

Charles Ewing, Ewing Moving and Storage

Dr. Manoj Jain, infectious disease specialist

Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism

Beverly Robertson, Greater Memphis Chamber