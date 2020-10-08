Tennessee Task Force 1 deploys to Louisiana ahead of Delta

Tennessee Task Force 1 members get ready to deploy to Louisiana ahead of Delta.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Task Force 1 deployed Thursday morning in anticipation of Delta.

The 80 member team made up of local firefighters, paramedics, doctors and engineers will be responisble for water search and rescue. The team departed Thursday and will head to Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

Louisiana is still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane that hit less than two months ago.

The 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is expected to blow ashore on Friday with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph). Forecasts placed most of Louisiana within Delta’s path, including the southwest area of the state around Lake Charles, where in late August Category 4 Hurricane Laura ripped houses from their foundations, peeled off roofs and tore trailers in half.

It’s unknown how long the team will be aiding in search and rescue efforts.