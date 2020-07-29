Tennessee surpasses 100,000 total COVID cases and 1,000 total deaths on same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 1,778 new cases and 21 deaths related to COVID-19 across the state, for a total of 100,822 cases and 1,020 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

That means the state has now passed a grim milestone of more than 100,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths related to the virus, according to data released by state health officials.

The state lists 983 of those deaths as “confirmed,” meaning health officials have confirmed they are related to COVID. Thirty-seven are listed as “probable.”

The state says 99,703 cases out of the total 100,822 are “confirmed.”

Statewide in Tennessee, 62,129 people have recovered from the virus, a 62% recovery rate. About 1% of cases resulted in death, according to state data.

Cases in Shelby County also passed the 20,000 mark, with 273 deaths attributed to the virus, five more deaths than reported by Shelby County officials Wednesday morning. Nearly 15,000 people had recovered.

Elsewhere in West Tennessee, Haywood County recorded its fifth death, and Tipton marked its ninth.

Mississippi reported a total of 55,804 cases Wednesday, while Arkansas reported 40,968.