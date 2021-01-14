Tennessee surpasses 1 million jobless claims since onset of pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since the onset of the pandemic last year has now surpassed one million.

The number of new unemployment claims filed in one week by Tennesseans surpassed 20,000 for the first time since mid-July. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 21,954 new unemployment claims in the week ending in January 9, an increase of roughly 5,000 from the first report of the year.

The department has now reported 1,002,908 claims have been made in Tennessee since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.

Total claims statewide are 58.945, an increase of 7,129 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 1,059 new claims were filed, with 2,859 claims continuing.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 216,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
New Claims Since March 151,002,908 
Source: Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce

