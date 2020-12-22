Tennessee Supreme Court suspends in-person hearings, jury trials until 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of all in-person hearings and jury trials until next year.

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee tweeted out the order on Tuesday, saying, “Covid is hitting TN hard. We have to protect the safety of persons who come to court and work in the courts.”

All in-person hearings held at state and local courts in Tennessee will be suspended from December 28 to January 29, 2021. This includes municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial and appellate courts.

In-person hearings can take place if one of the following applies:

bond-related matters, preliminary hearings for those behind bars, and plea agreements for those behind bars

proceedings related to abuse and orders of protection

proceedings related to statutory order of protection

emergency child custody orders

voluntary surrender of parental rights

settlements involving minors and persons with a disability

DCS emergency matters

petitions for temporary injunctive relief

emergency mental health orders

emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons

proceedings related to the COVID-19 public health emergency

other exceptions on a case by case basis

In such cases, only those individuals deemed essential to the case will be allowed inside the court. If another means of holding a hearing is available, such as by telephone, email or video conference call, the courts said they will allow that to happen.

All jury trials will also be suspended until after February 26. Again, the courts said they can make an exception on a case by case basis.