Tennessee Supreme Court lets opioids case move forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from pharmaceutical companies asking to be dismissed as defendants in an opioid lawsuit.

The decision means the case against the companies – Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Endo Health Solutions and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA – can move forward.

Suing are six Tennessee district attorneys whose districts are along the Interstate 75 corridor. Two children who were born addicted to opioids are also plaintiffs in the suit filed in Campbell County in 2017.

In a Tuesday news release from the district attorneys, Eighth District Attorney General Jared Effler says the group is determined to hold the pharmaceutical companies accountable.

The suit seeks compensation for the ravages that opioids have brought on their communities.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Mallinckrodt had reached a tentative deal to settle some of their lawsuits.

Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy. Those suits will be handled in bankruptcy court.