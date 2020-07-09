Tennessee Supreme Court issues order requiring face masks in all courthouses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an order requiring face masks to be worn in all courthouses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order, issued Thursday evening, states that anyone who enters a courthouse or any building “in which court facilities are located” must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose. They must keep the covering on at all times while inside of the building.

Children 12 and younger are exempt from the order, as well as people who have trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or who have “another bona fide medical or health-related reason.”

The order will go into effect Monday, July 13 and will remain in effect until further notice.

You can read the full order here.