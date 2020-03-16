Tennessee State Parks to remain open, free amid coronavirus spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks said it will keep all of its state parks open and free to the public as concerns over the coronavirus spreads.

“Many Tennesseans are going through a stressful time right now, and being outside can help relieve some of that stress and improve our overall well-being,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said in a release. “At our State Parks, Tennesseans are able to find solace and joy in nature without compromising good public health practices.”

They specifically pointed out that one recommendation by the C.D.C. – social distancing – would be easier in a park setting.

Each state park is taking the recommended precautions set down by state and federal agencies.

There are several state parks in Tennessee within driving distance of the Bluff City: Fort Pillow State Park, Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, T.O. Fuller State Park, Big Hill Pond State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, Chickasaw State Park and Pinson Mounds State Park.