Tennessee state of emergency extended to end of September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has once again extended the state of emergency until the end of September.

Lee initially imposed the state of emergency on March 12 in order to free up funding and relax rules regarding the treatment and containment of COVID-19.

The state of emergency urges – but does not require – people wear masks when out in public and urges limited activity, maintain social distancing and staying home whenever possible.

Lee extended the order on Friday, the day before it was set to expire.