Tennessee sports hall going virtual for induction ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting its 2020 class virtually. The hall’s board made the decision announced Wednesday to follow recommendations from both the Centers for Disease Control and state and local health departments.

The 2020 class includes former Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher, Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin, Nashville Predators broadcaster Terry Crisp, former NFL and Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler, former NFL and Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams and Bruton Smith, executive chairman of Speedway Motorsports.

The original induction had been scheduled for June 27. A date for the virtual induction will be announced soon.