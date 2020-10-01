Tennessee speaker looks to roll back power of health departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton is looking to roll back the power of local health departments during the next legislative session.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state of Tennessee has allowed the counties that have their own health departments – Shelby, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton, Sullivan and Madison – to create their own guidelines.

That’s something Sexton wants to change.

“Tennessee has safely reopened, and many businesses have regained their economic momentum. That is not the case in our six larger counties like Davidson County, which is the slowest recovering and has one of the highest unemployment rates,” said Sexton. “Traveling across Tennessee, I have heard from many people and businesses in our larger counties who are all frustrated with the lack of communication from these unelected bureaucrats. Their restrictive policies only continue to hamper our statewide recovery efforts and cause further damage to the Tennessee business community.”

“Speaker Sexton believes independent health departments like Shelby County have too much control and autonomy,” Doug Kufner told WREG in an email. “They should serve in advisory roles to our local elected officials, not as the absolute authority.”

The other 89 counties have been under state authority since they have state-run health departments.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced COVID-19 resitrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties had been removed. As of Thursday, these restrictions are still in place in Memphis and it’s unclear when they’ll be rescinded.

The State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October, as a National State of Emergency remains in place, the governor’s office said.