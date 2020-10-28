Tennessee sets new record for early, mail voting turnout with 1.8 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say the state has broken its record for early and absentee voting combined three days before early voting ends for the Nov. 3 election.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says more than 1.8 million Tennesseans had voted as of the close of polls on Monday, already surpassing the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.
The final day of the 14-day early voting period is Thursday.
Voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.
