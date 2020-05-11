Tennessee Senator self quarantining after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alexander says in a written statement that impeaching Trump would be a “mistake.” He says next year’s election is “the right way to decide who should be president.” He says it was “inappropriate” for Trump to push another country to investigate a political opponent. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander will not be returning to Washington D.C. after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from his office on Sunday, he will be quarantining in Tennessee for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7…” the press release said.

Sen. Alexander will be continue to chair the Senate health committee hearing on Tuesday morning by videoconference where the witnesses will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Brett Giroir, and Stephen Hahn.