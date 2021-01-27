Tennessee seeks community partners to help with summer food program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is seeking community partners to help distribute food to students over the summer break.

Each year the department partners with local organizations, companies, schools and other entities to provide meals for children under the age of 18 who participated in the meal program at their school.

Those who sign up will help provide grab-and-go meals or meal bags with more than one day’s worth of food to students through the end of June.

Applications are available now and will be accepted until May 1. If interested, please contact the TDHS by email at TNSFSP.DHS@tn.gov.