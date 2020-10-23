Tennessee Secretary of State visits Shelby County ahead of final weekend of early voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Secretary of State was in Shelby County Friday to visit polling locations and talk to poll workers and voters about their experiences.

A record number of early voters have turned out not just in Tennessee, but also in Shelby County.

“And I think a lot of that is a credit to the amount of work the election commission has done to make sure that people understand the accessibility of the polling sites, as well as they are doing everything they can to protect the voters and the election officials,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Hargett visited several election precincts in Shelby County and was impressed by what he saw.

“It’s been a really strong turnout, wanted to make sure the health and safety protocols are in place. They’re doing a fantastic job here of making sure we’re social distancing. Every voter is wearing a mask,” Hargett said. “What people need to understand is that Republicans and Democrats both are running these elections across our state and in Shelby County, Shelby Countians are running these elections.”

WREG spoke with early voters in East Memphis who had watched Thursday’s night presidential debate.

“I thought the debate was very amicable,” said Dawna Boone. “It went along well, we had a good commentator, they addressed issues. My issue is healthcare.”

Boone brought her friend Boyd Wade to vote. He just had knee replacement surgery and still came out to vote.

“Absolutely. It’s the American thing to do,” Wade said.

He was glad he could be one of the tens of thousands to make his voice count.

“It went great, pushed the button, exercised my right and I’m glad we were able to do that,” Wade said.

October 24 is the last Saturday you can vote early before Election Day.