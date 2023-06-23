NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Tennessee has yet to make any large adjustments to its trigger law. The legislature made one small change, but even some Tennessee Republicans aren’t happy with it.

Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) filed a bill that originally gave sweeping changes, giving doctors much more medical freedom to decide when an abortion is medically necessary, but then, the lobbyist group Tennessee Right to Life came in and threatened lawmakers during a subcommittee hearing.

“In discussions with our PAC, they have informed me that they would score this negatively for those members that wish to vote for it,” Right to Life counsel Will Brewer said to the committee back in March.

The entire bill then changed to reflect what’s currently in law today – a very slim exception for the life of the mother that got rid of the “affirmative defense” language, which is a system that forces doctors to prove their innocence if they perform an emergency abortion. That’s in contrast to the standard judicial process of “innocent until proven guilty.”

“I think that (threat) shook up a lot of members,” Briggs said.

The whole ordeal prompted Briggs, a doctor, to criticize the powerful lobbyist group, saying it doesn’t keep up with its namesake.

“It could be ‘Tennessee Right to Life under certain conditions,’” Briggs said. “It’s certainly not Tennessee Right to Life for mothers.”

The Knoxville Republican admitted he was frustrated with the lack of care for women and mothers in the state.

“It’s not the right to have a family because their law would have prevented some women from having children,” Briggs said. “It also would prevent some children from having a mother, if you had a maternal death.”

Of course, he wants more changes; Briggs faces the potential wrath of Right to Life and has to stand up to other Republicans.

“As far as it stands right now, I’m satisfied with it,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said.

However, Briggs would certainly have Democratic support.

“There are women dying and there are doctors leaving our state,” Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said. “It is an emergency.”

Briggs said he’s still anti-abortion, but he pointed out Tennessee has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, and the current law doesn’t help those numbers.

“This is common sense to me. Why would you risk a woman’s life if you have a child that can’t live?” he said. “These are medical conditions, and the legislature shouldn’t be practicing medicine.”