Tennessee residents overseas desperately search for way to get home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee residents traveling around the world are scrambling to find ways to get back home as countries begin to close their borders due to the spread of the coronavirus.

CNN affiliate WZTV spoke with Martin and Constance Breland by video conference. The Franklin couple have been stuck at sea for 14 days and are currently somewhere off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa.

Their ship is quickly running out of fuel and out of food, but they’ve been told they won’t be allowed to disembark in Africa anytime soon.

Hundreds of miles away, Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici have made contact with the U.S. Department of State after the Peruvian government suddenly shut down the border.

“I was able to touch base with the State Department in the U.S. and was told to shelter in place and to not expect any planes that would take Americans back to the States,” Scruggs told the news agency.

Closer to home but still stranded, Stephanie Marlin was forced to cross the border from Guatemala into Mexico trying to get home. She said her plan is to head to Mexico City and hope she can get on a plane before authorities shut down the airport.