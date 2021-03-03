Tennessee Republicans call for non-partisan elections in countywide races

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Politics in Memphis and Shelby County has led to a new debate over some local elections.

Republicans Tom Leatherwood of Arlington and Todd Gardenhire of Chattanooga hope to change some of the rules. They have introduced a plan requiring non-partisan elections in countywide races.

As written, the rule would only apply to counties with more than 500,000 people, which means Davidson and Shelby counties.

The Shelby County Commissioners are expected to consider a resolution opposing the plan on Wednesday. Critics say it would make it harder for voters to research candidates running without party labels.