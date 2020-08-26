Tennessee reports 1,936 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, August 26.

The health department reported 1,936 new cases, bringing the state to 147,353 total cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 144,060 are confirmed and 3,293 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average dropped slightly to 1,365 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 20 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,648 total deaths. Wednesday is the 15th day in August the state department has reported 20+ deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 109,765 have recovered, an increase of 1,730 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 88 to 6,603. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 147,353 cases, 74,754 are female (51%), 71,288 are male (48%), and 1,311 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has processed 2,098,828 tests with 1,951,475 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 7%. Wednesday’s update added 27,382 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier today, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 25,452 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

The second man wanted for throwing an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month was arrested Wednesday morning.

The Metro Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday night that Metro Nashville Public Schools will continue virtual learning through the district’s fall break.

Schools Moving Forward

Earlier this month, the Department of Education released a new online dashboard to help track a school’s status on offering in-person learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid. Though one of the initiatives is already being removed. On August 14, TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a letter to lawmakers stating Gov. Bill Lee asked the department to remove the guidance on the plans for the child well-being checks.

Parents are questioning what they need to know to keep their kids safe during the pandemic and if the state is releasing enough information. Student privacy has become an ongoing national conversation in the wake of coronavirus with many questioning what information may be released and what should be kept private.

On August 18, Dr. Schwinn pointed to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as a top reason why the state won’t release specific COVID-19 data on students. She said local districts must make their own decisions on what to report.

The state addressed guidelines that could keep someone in isolation up to 24 days if they are exposed to COVID-19. Several school districts highlighted the 24-day quarantine period in communication with families this week, but the state said the guideline is nothing new.