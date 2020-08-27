Tennessee reports 1,826 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, August 27.

The health department reported 1,826 new cases, bringing the state to 149,179 total cases, a 1.2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 145,743 are confirmed and 3,436 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 1,429 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 25 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,673 total deaths. Thursday is the 16th day in August the state department has reported 20+ deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 111,416 have recovered, an increase of 1,651 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 74 to 6,677. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 149,179 cases, 75,695 are female (51%), 72,160 are male (48%), and 1,324 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has processed 2,124,793 tests with 1,975,614 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 7%. Thursday’s update added 25,965 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier today, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 25,589 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday morning changes to the modified Phase Two reopening plan that would take effect on September 1.

Among the changes, Cooper said weddings, funerals, and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn. He added ceremonies must be “carefully controlled and supervised.”

The mayor said transpotainment will also be able to resume at half capacity, with a maximum of ten people, who must all belong to the same party. Masks must be worn while standing.

Schools Moving Forward

The Metro Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday night that Metro Nashville Public Schools will continue virtual learning through the district’s fall break.

The role of school nurses has become more crucial during the pandemic, as districts across the mid-state continue to modify plans for student safety. Bettye Kinser, Maury County School Board Chair, told News 2 that Maury County Schools is hoping to create a plan that would hire more school nurses.

Earlier this month, the Department of Education released a new online dashboard to help track a school’s status on offering in-person learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid. Though one of the initiatives is already being removed. On August 14, TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a letter to lawmakers stating Gov. Bill Lee asked the department to remove the guidance on the plans for the child well-being checks.

Parents are questioning what they need to know to keep their kids safe during the pandemic and if the state is releasing enough information. Student privacy has become an ongoing national conversation in the wake of coronavirus with many questioning what information may be released and what should be kept private.

On August 18, Dr. Schwinn pointed to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as a top reason why the state won’t release specific COVID-19 data on students. She said local districts must make their own decisions on what to report.

The state addressed guidelines that could keep someone in isolation up to 24 days if they are exposed to COVID-19. Several school districts highlighted the 24-day quarantine period in communication with families this week, but the state said the guideline is nothing new.