Tennessee rental relief program could be up and running by March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Help is on the way for Tennessee residents struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tennessee Housing Authority Rental Assistance Program could be in place by March 1, state officials told The Tennessean on Wednesday.

According to the state, Tennessee has been give $458 million from the federal government to help eligibile tenants catch up on rent. Those who have been umeployed for more than 90 days will have priority.

It’s estimated that the money will help at least 25,000 Tennessee households.

Residents of Knox, Davidson, Rutherford and Memphis/Shelby County are not eligible as those areas applied for funds separalty. Shelby County and Memphis are expecting more than $28 million to help renters who have fallen behind because of financial difficulties.

The THDA is working to get an application portal online. If you would like to be notified when that happens, click here.