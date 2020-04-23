Tennessee releases information on COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials have released more detailed information surrounding confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths in its long-term care facilities.

Open government advocates, Democratic lawmakers and others urged for its release.

According to the state’s report Wednesday, 37 deaths have occurred in the state’s long-term care facilities and at least 375 cases have been confirmed.

The state acknowledged discrepancies between their numbers and the local health departments, saying it takes time for them to vet the information on their end.

The state’s Department of Health had previously held off disclosing such information, saying that the state needed to protect “patient privacy.” Officials eventually reversed course, conceding that the information was valuable to the public.