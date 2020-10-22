Tennessee release vaccine distribution plan

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Department of Health has revealed its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

According to a news release, the agency submitted its draft proposal to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. The plan was made public on Wednesday.

Approximately 85 percent of the vaccines will be distributed to counties based solely on population, CBS affiliate WTVF reported. Ten percent will be sent to areas with urgent need while the rest will be distributed where needed.

Once they are sent out, hospitals with emergency departments and intensive care units will be given the vaccines first along with first responders and health care workers who are at higher risk.

Those given next priority will be health care workers, older adults at risk, educators, childcare staff and others living in nursing homes where social distancing is hard to maintain.

Health officials hope to make the vaccine available to everyone in mid-2021.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the plan will likely be modified as the state learns when and how many vaccines will be received.

Currently, Tennessee is expected to get 2% of the national vaccine allocation, but the exact number is unclear.

The health agency is seeking hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other partners capable of storing vaccine and administering the vaccine.