Tennessee recruiting more poll workers for November election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is back on the lookout for poll workers, this time for the Nov. 3 election that will require about 17,000 of them.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says thousands of Tennesseans served as poll workers in the Aug. 6 primary.

Those interested in working the paid job for November can apply at GoVoteTN.com. Poll workers must be 16 or older or a registered voter if 18 or older, cannot be a candidate or close relative of one and must be able to read and write in English.

Poll workers must wear face coverings and will be trained on COVID-19 precautions.

Early voting begins Oct. 14.