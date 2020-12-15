Tennessee receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, but doses have yet to be administered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As vaccinations happen in parts of the Mid-South, Tennessee is still waiting to administer its first dose.

The Volunteer State was selected as one of four states to participate in a Pfizer pilot delivery program. But, that did not mean it would arrive in Tennessee first. The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in Memphis Sunday for shipment via FedEx.

Now people in Shelby County and the entire state wait for it to arrive locally. The state says it anticipates 56,000 doses to arrive from Pfizer this week.

“Anytime that we are involved in a vaccine campaign in partnership with the state health department there is reporting that comes with that,” Dr. Alisa Haushalter, the Shelby County Health Dept. Director, said.

Tennessee was selected as one of four states to participate in Pfizer’s pilot delivery program due to things like its size, diversity and infrastructure. The state will play a key role in future distributions as health leaders monitor any issues with things like arrival and storage.

“I also understand the CDC will be tracking side effects in a new way using technology through testing, so I anticipate we will participate in that as well,” Haushalter said.

But participation in the program meant tennessee would not receive its doses any earlier.

So while Arkansas and Mississippi have already started administering the vaccine, Tennessee doesn’t expect to start its vaccinations until Thursday.

“The allocations are still in flux. The state determines what those allocations are,” Haushalter said.

With the biggest task after the vaccines arrival being to make sure people actually take it.

“I do think it’s important that we look at our own community because every community is quite different and make sure our talking points are directed toward the questions that our community members have,” Haushalter said.

State leaders say they expect another Pfizer shipment in three weeks.

All vaccines require two doses to develop the optimal effectiveness against COVID-19.